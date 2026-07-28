Zambia Police charge socialite Gezile Mwale over obscene videos

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Zambia Police Service has arrested and formally charged 23-year-old Lusaka-based social media influencer Gezile Smith Mwale with the offence of Production of Obscene Matters or Things, contrary to Section 177 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

According to Muvi TV, police allege that Ms Mwale acted together with other individuals between 22 and 27 July 2026 in producing videos showing people engaged in obscene acts, leading to her arrest and subsequent charge.

Police said the matter falls under offences relating to the production and distribution of obscene materials as provided for under Zambia’s Penal Code.

The arrest has attracted public attention as authorities continue monitoring content shared on social media platforms and enforcing laws relating to online conduct.

Police have not disclosed further details regarding the identities of other individuals allegedly involved or the status of investigations into the matter.

The case comes amid growing debate in Zambia and across the region on the balance between freedom of expression, digital content creation and the enforcement of laws governing online behaviour.

Authorities have continued to remind social media users that online platforms remain subject to national laws and that individuals can face legal consequences for content considered unlawful.

The matter is expected to proceed through the country’s legal system, where evidence and arguments from both sides will be considered.