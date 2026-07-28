Tanzania beat South Africa: 2026 WAFCON

CASABLANCA-(MaraviPost)-Tanzania Women’s National football team defeated South Africa National Women’s football team 2-1 in a 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Group B match played at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Monday to make a winning start to their campaign.

According to ThamiSoccer, the Twiga Stars came from a determined performance to collect all three points in one of the tournament’s opening Group B fixtures.

Tanzania took the lead through Diana Msewa, who found the back of the net to put her side 1-0 ahead.South Africa responded positively and increased the pressure in search of an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off when Bambanani Mbane scored to level the match at 1-1 before the halftime break.

The two sides headed into the interval with the scores tied after an entertaining first half.

Tanzania started the second half strongly and looked more dangerous going forward.

The team’s attacking intent was rewarded when Hasnath Ubamba restored Tanzania’s lead with the decisive goal to make it 2-1.

South Africa pressed for another equaliser in the closing stages but struggled to break down Tanzania’s disciplined defence.

The Twiga Stars remained composed at the back and successfully protected their lead until the final whistle.

The victory handed Tanzania an important three points and strengthened their chances of advancing to the knockout stage.

Diana Msewa, who opened the scoring for Tanzania, was named the Woman of the Match following her outstanding performance.

The result gives Tanzania early momentum in Group B as they prepare for their remaining fixtures in the competition.

South Africa will now look to recover in their next group match after suffering a narrow defeat in Casablanca.