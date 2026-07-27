Malawi’s Flames start 2027 AFCON qualifiers at home

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Football Team, the Flames, will begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign with a home match against South Sudan after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the official Group B fixtures.

According to the CAF fixtures, Malawi will host South Sudan on Matchday One between September 21 and October 6, 2026, before travelling to Angola for Matchday Two during the same international window.

The opening fixtures have given the Flames an opportunity to build momentum early in the campaign, with maximum points at home expected to strengthen their qualification hopes.

Malawi will then face their toughest assignment in November 2026 when they take on seven time African champions Egypt in back-to-back matches, first away before hosting the Pharaohs in the return fixture.

The Flames will resume the qualifiers in March 2027 with an away trip to South Sudan before concluding the campaign at home against Angola.

Group B comprises Malawi, Egypt, Angola and South Sudan, with only the top two teams progressing to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Sports journalist Williams Chande believes Malawi have been drawn into a competitive group, although he does not consider it a “group of death.”

Chande said Egypt remain the favourites because of their rich AFCON history, while Angola will also be difficult opponents after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2023 AFCON.

He added that South Sudan have continued to improve in recent years and should not be underestimated despite being the lowest ranked side in the group.

According to Chande, Malawi’s home matches must produce maximum points if the Flames are to remain in contention for qualification.

He said the two matches against South Sudan could prove decisive and may ultimately determine whether Malawi qualifies for the continental tournament.

Chande further observed that improving the team’s attacking efficiency while maintaining defensive discipline could help the Flames finish second in the group.

The Flames last qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021, where they reached the Round of 16 in an impressive campaign.