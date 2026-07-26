Malawi Queens roar back to life with emphatic victory against Northern Ireland

…..Malawi 64-48 Northern Ireland….

By Edwin Mbewe

GLASGOW-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Queens delivered a statement performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, brushing aside Northern Ireland 64-48 to bounce back in style after their opening defeat to South Africa.

With questions hanging over their campaign following the loss to the Spar Proteas, the Queens responded with the determination and flair that have made them one of the world’s most respected netball nations.

From the opening centre pass, Malawi looked like a team on a mission. Goal shooter Mwai Kumwenda and the impressive Ethel Ng’ambi were clinical in front of the post, punishing every mistake by Northern Ireland to fire the Queens into a commanding 19-9 first-quarter lead.

The momentum never shifted.

The Queens tightened their grip in the second quarter, combining sharp attacking movements with disciplined defending to stretch the advantage to 35-23 at halftime, leaving their opponents with a mountain to climb.

Deborah Fuller’s charges returned from the break with even greater intensity. Captain Takondwa Lwazi dictated proceedings from the centre court, orchestrating Malawi’s attacks with confidence and composure while frustrating Northern Ireland’s attempts to stage a comeback. By the end of the third quarter, the Queens remained firmly in control with a 44-38 lead.

Sensing victory, Malawi raised the tempo once again in the final quarter. The Queens overwhelmed Northern Ireland with relentless pressure, slick passing and deadly finishing, pulling away to seal an emphatic 64-48 victory as the final whistle sparked celebrations among players and supporters alike.

The encounter also showcased the bright future of Malawian netball. Commonwealth Games debutants Stella Matelezi, Ethel Ng’ambi, Mphatso Banda, Melia Soko and Sophie Banda all produced confident performances, proving they are ready for the biggest stage and giving fans watching on DStv, GOtv Supa and Netball Pass every reason to believe the Queens are capable of restoring the glory that made them a force in world netball.

The convincing victory breathes fresh life into Malawi’s Commonwealth Games campaign. Attention now shifts to a mouth-watering Pool A clash against England—a fixture that has produced memorable battles over the years.

History shows the Queens are capable of upsetting the Roses.

Malawi stunned England 34-32 at the 2015 Fast5 Netball World Series before edging them again 27-26 at the 2018 Fast5 Netball World Series, proving they can rise to the occasion against one of the world’s elite teams.

However, recent meetings have favoured England. The Roses cruised to a 62-36 victory over Malawi in the 2025 Vitality Netball Nations Cup, followed by a 62-39 triumph at the 2023 Netball World Cup.

England also defeated the Queens 62-41 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and claimed a hard-fought 62-60 victory in the 2017 Vitality International Series.

With both sides eager to strengthen their bid for a place in the knockout stages, the latest chapter of this growing rivalry promises to be one of the standout matches in Pool A.

For Malawi, it is another opportunity to prove they can once again topple one of netball’s traditional powerhouses.

For England, it is a chance to maintain their recent dominance. One thing is certain—the stage is set for a blockbuster encounter in Glasgow.