Apostle Kawinga’s Hope Field Initiative excites Mchinji local farmers with market for produce

….Buys maize MK1,000 per kilogram….

MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)-Apostle Clifford Kawinga’s Hope Field Initiative (HFI) on Sunday, July 26, 2026 officially open agricultural produce market for local farmers in the border district of Mchinji.

The move marks a major step toward transforming agriculture, strengthening food security, and improving incomes for smallholder farmers.

During the launch, 10 Chisomo Farmers’ Clubs members sold 1,300 bags of maize to HFI Founder, Apostle Clifford Kawinga at MK1,000 per kilogram (MK50,000 per 50kgs).

The total transaction was worth MK65 million after the purchase of maize from farmers.





After opening the market, Apostle Kwainga expressed satisfaction that the new market provides farmers with a reliable platform to sell produce at competitive prices, while strengthening local value chains and creating sustainable livelihoods across the district.

The Man of God added that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to drive economic transformation, sustainability, and food security in Malawi.



“The core objective of this initiative is to ensure that love leads. We also want people to know there is hope for a better life, both here and beyond, as they receive Christ as their personal Saviour. I am excited to see this project bearing fruit and transforming lives.

“Our primary purpose is to make sure that Malawi is food secured. Every household should have food, clean water that in so doing they will save God better,” says Kawinga.

To support production, HFI donated a solar-powered irrigation system to the farmers.

The system is expected to reduce reliance on rain-fed agriculture, increase yields, and raise household incomes through sustainable farming.

Traditional Authority (T.A) Mkanda commended the initiative as a timely intervention that will improve livelihoods and help reduce hunger in the area.

Thandie Sathula, Agricultural Extension Development Coordinator for Boma EPA, said the impact of HFI is already visible lauding that crop yields have improved significantly compared to previous years.

“The opening of this market will allow even more farmers to benefit from the programme,” Sathula said.

Nathan Dhlamini, speaking on behalf of the farmers’ clubs, said the initiative proves that bumper harvests are possible with the right support.

He lauded Apostle Kawinga for investing in smallholder farmers at a critical time.

According to Apostle Kawinga, HHI targets 1,5 million local farmers in the next five years which is pegged at MK25 billion.

The initiative aims at contributing 36% towards 4.1 million farmers across Malawi on farming.

The program is being piloted currently in six districts including Thyolo, Machinga, Chirazuru, Lilongwe, Ntchisi and Mchinji.