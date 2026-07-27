CDEDI dares Lands Minister Chipungu on questionable accumulated billion-Kwacha wealth

…….CDEDI Challenges Lands Minister Chipungu to Explain Billion-Kwacha Wealth Accumulation….

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has challenged Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Chimwemwe Chipungu to explain how his wealth and lifestyle correspond with his known sources of income, inviting him to take part in a voluntary public lifestyle audit.

In a letter dated July 27, 2026, addressed to the minister, CDEDI said the invitation is part of its “People Power Forum” initiative, which seeks to promote transparency and accountability by providing public office holders with a platform to explain their assets, investments, and lifestyles.

The organisation said the initiative was introduced in 2025 following growing public concerns over corruption, wealth accumulation among public officials, and the effectiveness of existing accountability mechanisms.

According to CDEDI, Chipungu would become the third sitting Cabinet minister to be invited to the forum, after similar invitations were extended to former Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda and Local Government Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda.

CDEDI said its decision to invite the Lands Minister was influenced by his recent efforts to address illegal land occupation and his own public acknowledgement of corruption challenges within the Ministry of Lands.

The organisation argued that his anti-corruption position provides an opportunity for him to demonstrate leadership through voluntary disclosure and accountability.

In the letter, CDEDI said it intends to use provisions under the Access to Information (ATI) Act to seek clarification on several issues, including the reported expansion of Backyard Park Hotel in Lilongwe, which the organisation estimates could require an investment of at least MK1.5 billion.

The organisation is also demanding evidence of tax compliance and details on the source of funding for the project if it was financed through private business proceeds.

CDEDI further raised questions regarding what it described as a fleet of luxury vehicles allegedly acquired by the minister during his time in government.

The grouping wants clarification on whether the vehicles were purchased or received as donations, and whether all relevant taxes and legal obligations were fulfilled.

The grouping also questioned how the minister accumulated what it described as high-value assets within a short period and sought explanations regarding the source of funds for food and sports donations reportedly made after his election as Member of Parliament for Luchenza Municipal.

CDEDI said it would prefer to conduct the lifestyle audit as a public event broadcast live on radio and television, but added that it would accept a written response supported by documentary evidence due to the minister’s official responsibilities.

The organisation warned that failure to respond could be viewed by the public as a lack of willingness to account for personal wealth and assets.

Meanwhile, Minister Chipungu had not publicly responded to the invitation or the questions raised by CDEDI.