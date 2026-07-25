Malawi civil servant allegedly stops reporting for duty over LGBTQI stigma

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A Malawian civil servant says he stopped reporting for work after facing alleged discrimination and stigma from colleagues and supervisors following his recognition as a member of the LGBTQI community.

In Malawi, a person convicted of engaging in same-sex acts under the country’s laws can face a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Patrick Masache (not his real name), a 40-year-old ICT officer who has worked in government for more than 10 years, told MaraviPost on Friday in an interview that his life changed after he was allegedly exposed as gay in April 2026.

Masache said the incident happened on 24 April 2026 at a lodge, where he claims a manager told other people that gay couples often visited the place, leading to his identity being exposed.

He said after the incident, he started experiencing discrimination at his workplace, with some colleagues allegedly avoiding him while his bosses stopped assigning him duties despite his role as an ICT officer.

“After I was exposed, things changed. My colleagues started stigmatizing me, and even my bosses stopped giving me work. I felt rejected and it affected my ability to continue working,” said Masache.

He said the situation has also affected his personal life, claiming that some family members no longer want to associate with him because of his sexual orientation.

“Coming from a Christian family, this has been very difficult because being identified as LGBTQI is still seen as a taboo in Malawi,” he said.

Masache’s experience reflects the challenges faced by some LGBTQI people in Malawi, where discussions around sexual orientation and gender identity remain sensitive due to cultural, religious and legal debates.

Some LGBTQI rights advocates say stigma and discrimination have forced some Malawians to leave the country and seek protection elsewhere, claiming they face rejection and exclusion after their identities become known.

Malawi is largely a Christian society, and many citizens describe the country as God-fearing, a position that has influenced public attitudes towards LGBTQI issues.

However, human rights organisations have continued to call for respect, dignity and equal treatment for all people regardless of their identity.

Masache’s case highlights ongoing concerns about workplace discrimination, social acceptance and the need for dialogue on the rights and protection of minority groups in Malawi.