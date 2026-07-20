NAP calls for compensation, democratic reforms: Malawi’s 20 July Martyrs

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has called on the Government to conclude compensation for families of the 20 people killed during the nationwide demonstrations of 20 July 2011, saying justice delayed has denied the victims’ families closure.

In a statement jointly signed by NAP Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe and National Coordinator Baxton Nkhoma, the organisation said the 20 July martyrs paid the ultimate price while exercising their democratic rights and that their sacrifice must never be forgotten or betrayed.

NAP described the deaths of the 20 protesters as one of the darkest chapters in Malawi’s democratic history, saying the tragedy serves as a reminder that democracy is sustained through respect for human life, constitutionalism, accountable leadership and the protection of fundamental freedoms.

The organisation urged political leaders, public institutions and citizens to recommit themselves to the values of justice, accountability, the rule of law, tolerance, dialogue and peaceful democratic participation, saying these were the ideals for which the victims sacrificed their lives.

NAP expressed concern that, 15 years after the tragedy, some families of those who died and people injured during the demonstrations are still waiting for compensation.

The grouping observes that the prolonged delay has denied many families justice, recognition and closure.

The platform said although no amount of compensation can replace the lives that were lost, providing timely and adequate reparations is both a constitutional obligation and a moral responsibility that should no longer be delayed.

NAP further said the legacy of the 20 martyrs should not only be remembered through annual commemorations but should also be reflected in stronger democratic institutions, accountable leadership and the protection of the rights and freedoms of every Malawian.

The organisation challenged the nation to reflect on whether Malawi has truly honoured the sacrifice of the victims, saying the country must continue building a society where citizens are heard, institutions are trusted and disputes are resolved through dialogue rather than violence.

NAP said the commemoration should inspire all Malawians to defend democratic values and ensure that no citizen ever again loses his or her life for peacefully demanding justice, accountability, human dignity and good governance.

NAP concluded by praying for the souls of the 20 July martyrs to continue resting in eternal peace while urging the nation to remain committed to building a more just, democratic and united Malawi.