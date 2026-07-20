CSEIF urges Govt to safeguard MEC independence amid warehouse closure

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum (CSEIF) has called on the Government to urgently protect the independence of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) following the sealing of the Commission’s warehouse at Njewa in Lilongwe over unpaid rental obligations.

In a statement issued on July 18, 2026 and signed by CSEIF Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe, the forum said the closure followed delays in renewing the warehouse lease, which MEC indicated was awaiting Government approval.

CSEIF said the incident should not be viewed as a dispute between the landlord and the Commission, stressing that the property owner cannot be expected to continue providing premises without payment.

Instead, the organisation placed responsibility on both the Government and MEC, saying they have a constitutional, legal and moral obligation to honour contractual commitments and ensure the Commission operates without disruption.

The forum argued that the issue extends far beyond unpaid rent, describing it as a test of Malawi’s commitment to protecting the independence and credibility of the institution entrusted with managing democratic elections.

According to CSEIF, no electoral management body should be left vulnerable to delayed approvals, funding constraints or administrative bottlenecks that compromise its ability to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

The organisation warned that the closure of one of MEC’s operational facilities sends an unfortunate signal that constitutional institutions can be weakened through bureaucratic failures rather than legal processes.

It further expressed concern over growing public perceptions that the Commission is operating under institutional pressure, cautioning that such perceptions whether justified or not could undermine confidence in the country’s electoral system.

CSEIF also warned that weakening public trust in MEC could affect the confidence of development partners who have long supported Malawi’s democratic governance and electoral reforms.

The forum has therefore urged the Government to immediately release the necessary approvals and financial resources, while calling on MEC to settle its outstanding contractual obligations without further delay.

It emphasised that democracy is safeguarded not only on election day but through the continuous protection, adequate funding and operational independence of institutions responsible for delivering free, fair and credible elections.

CSEIF warned that while the immediate concern is a sealed warehouse, failure to resolve such operational challenges could have far reaching consequences for future elections, urging both the Government and MEC to act decisively to preserve public confidence in Malawi’s democratic process.