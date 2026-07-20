FCB Nyasa Big Bullets miss chance to go top after Ekhaya FC draw

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FCB Nyasa Big Bullets missed an opportunity to move to the top of the FDH Bank Premiership table after being held to a goalless draw by Ekhaya FC at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday afternoon.

The result denied the peoples team maximum points in a match they needed to win to climb to the summit of the league standings.

Despite the draw, Bullets remain the only unbeaten side in the league this season after 10 matches.

They have collected 20 points from five wins and five draws, leaving them in third position on the table.

The encounter attracted significant attention as it came just a week after the two sides met at the same venue in the Airtel Top 8 competition second leg.

In that cup fixture, Ekhaya FC eliminated Bullets 7-6 in a penalty shootout after the teams had played out a 1-1 draw in regulation time, making Sunday’s match a highly anticipated rematch.

However, neither side managed to find the breakthrough despite creating several scoring opportunities, with both teams settling for a share of the points at the final whistle.

The draw lifted Ekhaya FC to fifth place in the FDH Bank Premiership standings with 16 points from 10 matches.Ekhaya have now registered four wins, four draws and two defeats this season, maintaining their strong start to the campaign.

Speaking after the match, Ekhaya FC head coach Enos Chatama admitted that his side did not perform as well as he had expected.

Nevertheless, Chatama said he was satisfied with the point, noting that his team is still developing and showing steady progress with each match.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets assistant coach Heston Munthali expressed disappointment at failing to secure all three points against Ekhaya FC.

Munthali said the technical panel would go back to assess the mistakes made during the match and work on correcting them as the team prepares for its upcoming league fixtures.

Therefore Mighty Wanderers are sitting on position 1 with 21 points and registered six win ,one loss and three draws.