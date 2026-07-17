Argentina players unfurl Falklands banner after World Cup Semifinal win over England

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Argentina secured a 2-1 victory over England in the World Cup semifinal in a match already charged with historic rivalry.

Moments after the final whistle, two Argentine players ran to the sideline and unfurled a large white banner in front of cameras.

The banner bore the words “LAS MALVINAS SON” painted in bold black letters.

Translated from Spanish, the phrase means “The Malvinas are” and is the beginning of the long-standing Argentine slogan “Las Malvinas son argentinas,” which means “The Malvinas are Argentine.”

The Malvinas is the name Argentina uses for the Falkland Islands, a self-governing British territory in the South Atlantic.

CNN has reported that the display was visible to a global television audience and immediately reignited discussion about the sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

By displaying the message immediately after defeating England, the players made a direct political reference to the decades-long sovereignty dispute between Buenos Aires and London.

FIFA rules strictly prohibit political messaging on the field of play during official matches.

The display could therefore trigger an investigation and potential disciplinary action from FIFA’s governing bodies.

The 1982 Falklands War between Argentina and Britain left deep scars and remains a sensitive issue in both countries.

Football encounters between the two nations have often carried extra weight because of that history.

Fans inside the stadium and millions watching globally quickly recognized the significance of the banner.

Social media was flooded within minutes with debate over whether sport and politics should mix on such a stage.

Neither player made an immediate comment after the match about their intention in showing the banner.

The Argentine Football Association has not yet released a statement on the incident.

FIFA officials said they are reviewing footage of the celebration to determine if any regulations were breached.

The result sends Argentina through to the World Cup final, but the post-match gesture ensured the game will be remembered as much for politics as for football.