Andy Burnham confirmed as Labour Leader, set to become UK Prime Minister on Monday

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Andy Burnham has been officially confirmed as the new leader of Britain’s governing Labour Party.

The announcement was made on Friday at a special party conference in central London.

Burnham ran unopposed after securing overwhelming nominations from Labour MPs following the resignation of Sir Keir Starmer.

He is now set to formally take office as the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister on Monday.

Sir Keir Starmer will remain in post over the weekend and will tender his resignation to King Charles III on Monday.

Immediately afterward, the King will meet Burnham at Buckingham Palace and ask him to form a government.

That meeting will mark the formal transfer of power and confirm Burnham as Britain’s 59th Prime Minister.

Under the UK’s parliamentary system, a change in the governing party’s leader does not require a national general election.

As a result, Burnham moves directly into Downing Street without the need for a public vote. In his first remarks as leader, Burnham pledged to focus on economic renewal and greater public control of key sectors.

He also outlined plans to create new modern industrial jobs, arguing that Britain must take “serious steps” to restore hope.

Burnham, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester, enters the premiership with a strong profile built on regional leadership and party support.

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Labour as it seeks to maintain momentum while governing.