Mutharika happy with Malawi-US cordial relationship as envoy Fisher leaves

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has commended the cordial relations between Malawi and the United States of America, describing the partnership as mutually beneficial.

The Malawi leader made the remarks on Friday, July 17, 2026 at Kamuzu Palace during a meeting with the outgoing US Chargé d’Affaires, Jonathan Fischer.

Speaking after the meeting, the President called on the US to continue providing development support and to increase investment in Malawi, particularly in key sectors such as agriculture, mining, education, and health.

Mutharika observed that sustained cooperation in these areas would help accelerate the country’s development agenda.

In his remarks, Fischer thanked the government and people of Malawi for their hospitality during his tenure, assuring Mutharika that the US remains committed to supporting Malawi’s development through various programmes and humanitarian assistance.