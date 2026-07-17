CAMA lauds MACRA’s order on consumers data tariff compensation

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has welcomed a decision by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) directing Airtel Malawi and Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) to compensate consumers affected by the premature implementation of revised mobile data bundle tariffs.

The consumer rights body said the decision follows its engagement with MACRA after raising concerns over the tariff adjustments, which were introduced before mobile network operators fulfilled the required legal procedures.

CAMA said a meeting with MACRA on 8 July 2026 established that the tariff changes contravened provisions of the Communications Act, 2016, which requires operators to provide a mandatory seven-day public notice before implementing tariff adjustments.

John Kapito for consumers rights

Following the engagement, consumers who purchased affected mobile data bundles during the period of premature implementation are expected to receive refunds or compensation for losses incurred.

CAMA Executive Director John Kapito commended MACRA for responding to consumer concerns, describing the move as a demonstration of commitment towards consumer protection and adherence to the rule of law.

Kapito has since called on Airtel Malawi and TNM to speed up the refund process, while advising consumers to monitor their accounts to ensure they receive their compensation within the stated period.

The development comes amid growing concerns among mobile phone users over data pricing and calls for increased transparency and accountability in the telecommunications sector.