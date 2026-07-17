Friday, 17 Jul 2026

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Macra orders Airtel, TNM to compensate customers for breaching tarrif hike law

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MaraviPost

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has directed Airtel Malawi Plc and Telekom Networks Malawi Plc to compensate customers after the two operators implemented revised telecommunications tariffs without complying with the statutory seven-day tariff publication requirement.

In a statement signed by MACRA Director General Mayamiko Nkoloma, the regulator observes that the operators failed to fully comply with Section 76 of the Communications Act 2016 which requires approved tariffs to be published in at least two daily newspapers seven days before taking effect.

Nkoloma therefore orders that customers affected between June 26 and July 2, 2026, will receive bundle credits equivalent to the price difference.

MACRA has ordered the operators to complete the compensation exercise by July 31, 2026, strengthen their compliance procedures and submit evidence of compliance.

This comes barely weeks after Airtel and TNM secretly hiking data bundles tariffs which attracted anger from the general public.

The two operators are yet to respond on the order.

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Airtel Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) TNM Yamikani Nkoloma

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