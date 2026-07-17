Pressure mounts on MEC chair Annabel Mtalimanja, secretariat to resign over audit findings of funds mismanagement

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Calls have emerged demanding the resignation of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, secretariat following audit findings that exposed the electoral body’s mismanagement of public resources during preparations for the September 2025 General Elections.

Justice Annabel Mtalimanja announcing Election Results in Malawi

Various civil society organisations have indicated that they are working on a petition demanding the resignation or removal of Mtalimanja arguing that MEC has failed to demonstrate good governance and therefore, cannot be trusted with future elections.

Attorney General Frank Mbeta has since directed the Anti Corruption Bureau and the Fiscal Police to separately investigate the audit findings and arrest those involved in the mismanagement of the public funds.

MEC publicist Sangwani Mwafulirwa

Under Mtalimanja’s watch, MEC awarded a contract approximately MK1.8 billion to Ernest Holdings to supply 343 vehicles for election operations and auditors questioned the company’s capacity.

The audit also found approximately K45.5 million in suspected duplicate payments involving hired vehicles.

The audit questioned more than MK1.2 billion paid to private law firms without documented MEC approvals and further individual vehicles drew hundreds of litres of diesel within minutes.