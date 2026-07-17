Lands Minister Chipungu takes Malawi’s city development agenda to global stage

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Malawi has presented its vision of building sustainable, inclusive and resilient cities at the global stage, highlighting the need for affordable housing, improved infrastructure and better urban services as towns continue to expand.

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Chimwemwe Mazabuka Chipungu, highlighted Malawi’s plans for sustainable urban growth during a high-level United Nations meeting in New York, saying the country wants urbanisation to support development and improve people’s lives.

Chipungu said Malawi views urbanisation as both a challenge and an opportunity, noting that the rapid expansion of towns and cities has increased pressure on housing, infrastructure and essential services.

Although Malawi’s urban population remains relatively low, the growing demand for housing and services has become a major concern, with a large proportion of urban residents living in informal settlements.

The Minister said government is working on urban development plans, including developing secondary cities under Malawi 2063 to create more growth areas and improve links between rural and urban communities.

He added that decentralisation remains central to empowering local authorities to effectively manage urban development and deliver services that improve people’s lives.

Chipungu further emphasised the importance of partnerships between government, local authorities, communities, the private sector and development partners in creating cities that are safe, inclusive and resilient.

Malawi has already made progress through collaborative efforts such as urban upgrading projects in Lilongwe, where partnerships with organisations including Habitat for Humanity Malawi and local authorities have helped transform informal settlements.

The country is also calling for increased access to climate finance, technology transfer and technical support to help developing nations respond to the growing challenges facing cities.

As urban populations continue to rise, Malawi says its focus is on building cities that provide opportunities, improve living conditions and support inclusive economic growth for all citizens.