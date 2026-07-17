Zambia Police retreat from Lusaka Roadshow after clashes as opposition leader defies order: Road to August 13 Polls

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Confusion erupted in Lusaka’s Kalingalinga compound yesterday when police officers attempted to halt a roadshow organized by NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makabi Zulu.

The operation was intended to enforce public order regulations ahead of Zambia’s upcoming elections.

The Diggers Newspaper has reported that the confrontation began when law enforcement moved in to stop the campaign event.

Eyewitnesses said tensions rose quickly after officers arrived at the venue and ordered the gathering to disperse.

Supporters of the opposition party resisted, arguing that they had a constitutional right to assemble and campaign.

A brief fracas broke out between some party cadres and police personnel on the ground.

In the midst of the confrontation, commanding officers ordered a tactical retreat to avoid further escalation.

The withdrawal left the roadshow to continue, with Mundubile addressing a crowd that had grown in size following the police departure.

Video clips from the scene which have gone viral on social media show an angry mob in the background singing “we want change” as the standoff unfolded.

Speaking to supporters, Mundubile accused the authorities of trying to intimidate the opposition and suppress political activity.

He described the incident as evidence of a defiant spirit within the NRPUP and said the party would not be stopped from engaging voters.

The candidate also used the platform to outline his policy agenda, drawing cheers from the crowd gathered along the Lusaka roadside.

Police have not issued an official statement explaining the decision to withdraw from the scene.

Security analysts noted that the retreat reflects the delicate balance law enforcement must strike between maintaining order and respecting political freedoms during an election period.

Human rights groups have called for clear guidelines to prevent future confrontations between police and political parties.

The European Union observer mission said it would be monitoring how authorities handle campaign activities in the lead-up to the polls.

The incident adds to growing concerns about the political climate in Zambia as parties intensify their outreach ahead of voting day.