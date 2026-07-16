The gap that cost England: How Argentina exploited space to reach 2026 World Cup finals

ATLANTA-(MaraviPost)-Argentina’s 2-1 win over England was decided in the spaces between the lines, not just on the scoreboard. From the opening whistle, the biggest tactical concern was the distance between England’s defensive line and midfield line.

That gap was too large, and against Argentina it is a gift you cannot afford to give.

Argentina are not a team that sits and waits.

They thrive in those pockets, and once they find them they can turn a game.

When England scored through Anthony Gordon in the 55th minute, it should have given them control.

But scoring against Argentina at that stage also forces them to open up more than they usually do.

That shift is critical in a World Cup semi-final because it creates the exact spaces Argentina love to attack.

One of the key adjustments came from Nahuel Molina at right back. Molina gave Argentina a reliable way to progress the ball to Lionel Messi.

He could carry, combine, and make decisions higher up the pitch than a traditional fullback. That allowed Argentina to play through England’s press instead of being forced wide.

Once Argentina reached the final third, the details decided everything.

Players had to take the ball on their stronger foot, get their body between ball and defender, and anticipate the tackle.

In World Cup knockout football, you rarely get a second chance inside the box. By the 80th minute England’s legs were gone.

They had used their wide players as outlets all game, and the repeated sprints took their toll. That is when Argentina found another gear.

The last 30 minutes of an Argentina game are often their best. They increase the tempo, commit more bodies forward, and play with greater urgency.

It was not about the power of the cross. It was about the timing of the cross and the run to meet it.

A player in motion always has an advantage over a player who is flat-footed. Enzo Fernández showed that perfectly.

He supported Alexis Mac Allister in midfield, gave Argentina legs to press after clearances, and then arrived late to score the equalizer in the 85th minute.

Mac Allister’s work rate allowed Enzo the freedom to gamble forward.

England, by contrast, dropped too deep and became passive. They invited pressure instead of relieving it.

Argentina sensed the fatigue and kept coming. Lautaro Martínez’s winner in stoppage time was the product of exactly that.

It was a well-timed run, a good delivery, and a striker arriving with momentum. Those substitutions and changes in rhythm were decisive.

England defended with discipline for long periods, but they could not manage the final phase of the game. This is where it unraveled for the Three Lions.

Argentina did what champions do. They stayed patient, exploited the space, and struck when England tired.