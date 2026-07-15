Tragic! Dedza road accident claims eight lives, injures six

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-About Eight people have died while six others have sustained injuries following a road accident that occurred on 15th July, 2026, at around 06:30 hours near Bembeke Trading Centre along the Dedza–Ntcheu M1 Road.

According to Dedza Police publicist Sergeant Beatrice Jefta said the driver of a Howo truck, registration number MZ 10508/MZ 10517, Alfred Milanzi, was travelling from Dedza Roadblock towards Ntcheu but upon reaching Bembeke Trading Centre, he attempted to overtake another vehicle.

In the process, he collided head-on with a Toyota Hiace minibus, registration number MH 10928, which was travelling from the opposite direction.

Following the impact of the accident, seven passengers aboard the minibus and the driver sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Dedza District Hospital.

Six other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at the same hospital.

Jefta further said that the identities of the deceased have not yet been established, as efforts to identify them and notify their families are still underway.

Meanwhile, the truck driver Milanzi is in police custody pending further investigations into the cause of the accident.