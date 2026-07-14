Parliament urged to probe Lake Malawi security breach amid conflicting accounts

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has asked Parliament to summon heads of the Malawi Defence Force Marine, Malawi Police Service Marine and the National Intelligence Service to explain how a Tanzanian vessel entered and docked at Monkey Bay undetected.

In a letter dated July 14, 2026 to the Clerk of Parliament, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said Malawians were shocked that the vessel sailed through Lake Malawi and docked next to the MDF Marine Headquarters without interception.

“As a mouth-piece of the voiceless citizenry, and in exercise of its governance watchdog role, CDEDI feels duty bound to formally write you over the above subject matter,” reads part of the letter.

CDEDI argues that the vessel should have been intercepted at Malawi’s boundary by either MDF Marine or MPS Marine, whose constitutional mandate is to protect the nation from external aggression.

“The recent development has sent shivers down the spines of all well-meaning Malawians; it is simply inconceivable that this could happen in broad-day light when we have fully funded marine departments at both the MDF and the MPS, with taxpayers’ money,” Namiwa wrote.

The rights group wants the heads of the three institutions to appear before the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security to exonerate themselves from acts of negligence and incompetence.

However, Malawi Lake Services has downplayed security concerns.

General Manager Joseph Banda said the Tanzanian vessel was carrying coal for a cement factory in Balaka owned by a Malawian citizen.

Banda urged the public to avoid spreading “false information” about the ship that docked at Monkey Bay on Sunday.

He said the only issue was that proper import procedures had not been followed before offloading at Monkey Bay Port.

Once offloading is complete, the vessel will return to Mbamba Bay in Tanzania.

“The vessel poses no security threat to this country,” Banda said.

Reports indicate the ship arrived at Monkey Bay Port on Sunday to offload coal but was stopped before reaching the dock for clearance.

The Defense and Security Committee of Parliament has powers to summon heads of government departments for oversight.

Neither the MDF, MPS, nor NIS had commented on the matter by press time.

Legally, under the Malawi Defence Force Act and Police Act, the MDF and MPS are mandated to guard Malawi’s borders, including territorial waters on Lake Malawi.

The Customs and Excise Act also requires all vessels entering Malawi to be cleared by relevant authorities before offloading cargo.

Failure to follow procedure can lead to seizure of goods and penalties.