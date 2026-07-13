Mutharika’s cabinet shake up on the card? Who should be chopped

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Details are emerging that President Arthur Peter Mutharika is expected to shake up his cabinet soon after Parliament rises sine die.

This bold move aims to refresh his commitment to diligently serving Malawians following his resounding September 16 electoral victory.

Strong speculation indicates that the expected casualties include cabinet ministers who are busy positioning themselves for the 2029 Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elective conventions instead of focusing on their current duties.

According to sources, Mutharika is said not happy on how austerity measures are being abused by some cabinet ministers who are just jumping from one international, local conferences without tangible results on the ground.

“The President has full details regarding how each and every Cabinet Minister is conducting themselves. Some ministers are busy day and night holding meetings to solidify their political standing,

“President is concerned that these politicians may end up abusing public funds to bankroll their political bids,” said a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Commenting on the development, political commentator Mathews Nyirenda said it would be an excellent move for the President to drop those with 2030 presidential ambitions so they can focus on their political careers away from the public purse.

He further noted that this is a surefire way to ensure the President is surrounded only by ministers who are 100% loyal to him.

In his inaugural speech delivered at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre last October, Mutharika declared that “government is not a feast” and warned that he would not tolerate anyone with intentions to defraud public funds.