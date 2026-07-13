Road to Zambia’s August polls: Hichilema promises roads, hospital upgrades, energy reform

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema took his campaign to Kafue District in Lusaka Province on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

He began the day with a packed public rally in the Shantumbu area of Kafue.

The President then addressed a second gathering in Chilanga District before concluding with a headline speech in Kafue Town.

The campaign swing comes just weeks ahead of the general elections scheduled for August 13, 2026.

During his address in Kafue Town, Mr. Hichilema pledged to construct a dual carriageway from Lusaka to the Kafue Bridge.

He said the project is intended to ease the severe traffic congestion that has long plagued the corridor.

The President revealed that the Road Development Agency has already been directed to begin planning for the road.

He also promised a complete expansion and modernization of Kafue General Hospital.

The upgrade, he said, will equip the facility with modern healthcare infrastructure to better serve residents.

On the economy, Hichilema claimed Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product has doubled under his administration.

He stated that GDP had grown from approximately $18 billion in 2021 to nearly $36 billion today.

The President used the platform to address growing public frustration over prolonged electricity load shedding.

He apologized for the disruptions and blamed them on the worst drought in living memory.

To prevent future crises, he said the government is investing heavily in solar and other alternative energy grids.

The goal, he explained, is to reduce Zambia’s dependence on vulnerable hydroelectric systems.

Hichilema also apologized to farmers for delays in payments for maize delivered to the Food Reserve Agency.

He explained that FRA had expanded its purchase target from 500,000 metric tonnes to 1.6 million metric tonnes to protect farmer incomes.

He added that the administration has secured export markets for mealie-meal in Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The new markets, he said, are designed to benefit local millers and stabilize prices.

The President’s Kafue tour unfolded against a tense political backdrop.

Opposition leader Dalitso Zulu dismissed the announcements as “panic-fixing” and political theater.

Leaders from the United Kwacha Alliance and Citizens First further alleged that police had suppressed opposition rallies in other regions, including Nakonde.

With the election date approaching, Sunday’s rallies underscored the intensifying contest for voter support across Lusaka Province.