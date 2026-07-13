BEAM Trust: Gertrude Mutharika’s quiet revolution of compassion transforming Malawi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-When history records the legacy of public service in Malawi, BEAM Trust will stand as one of the most tangible examples of leadership rooted in kindness, not politics.

Founded in 2014 by First Lady Prof. Gertrude Mutharika, Beautify Malawi Trust, BEAM, was born out of a simple but powerful conviction: that a nation is judged by how it treats its children, its sick, its elderly, and its environment.

From the very beginning, the First Lady chose a path of service over spectacle, building an institution that delivers results without drama.

Since 1994, Malawi has been blessed with First Ladies who started foundations with good intentions.

Yet BEAM Trust is the only one that has grown into a truly national movement, reaching every region with programs that change lives daily. That is because of the calm, steady and generous hand guiding it.

Prof. Gertrude Mutharika is not a politician seeking headlines. She is a matron who visits communities quietly, listens patiently, and gives generously.

Colleagues describe her as kind, humble and deeply committed to human dignity, and that character is reflected in everything BEAM does.

Under the day-to-day leadership of National Coordinator Dingiswayo Jere, BEAM has turned compassion into measurable impact.

In education, the Trust pays tuition for secondary and tertiary students, constructs girls’ hostels, and runs the “Keep the Girl in School” program which secured K21 million from China to sponsor 350 girls.

In health and sanitation, BEAM has adopted hospitals including Bwaila, Mzuzu Urban, Balaka, Thyolo and Rumphi, rehabilitating infrastructure and providing essential supplies.

In the environment space, thousands of trees have been planted through afforestation drives and “BEAM Clubs” in secondary schools are raising a generation that believes in a cleaner Malawi.

On the humanitarian front, the Trust has delivered food to flood-affected families, donated MK100 million in festive hampers to the elderly and vulnerable, and supported homes such as Mai Mbambande Elderly Home and Temwa Chilenga orphan care.

What makes BEAM different is that it is not a political foundation. It does not campaign. It does not interfere in government appointments.

It mobilizes voluntary support from Malawians and partners like FDH Bank, NBS Bank, NICO Group, and well-wishers including Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who honored a K300 million pledge.

In early 2026 the Trust relaunched with a bold 5-year strategy for 2026-2030 focused on sustainability and community ownership, proof that its work is built to outlast any political cycle.

Malawians have benefited in their thousands. Girls who would have dropped out are in class. Patients are treated in cleaner wards. Villages have more trees and more hope.

That is the legacy of a woman who chose to serve. Prof. Gertrude Mutharika deserves praise not because she is First Lady, but because she used that platform to build BEAM into the most successful

First Lady initiative this country has ever seen. It is compassion in action, and Malawi is better for it.