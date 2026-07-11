Malawi Police probe in Dr. Victoria Bobe murder faces intense scrutiny amid trial drama

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The ongoing murder trial of renowned medical doctor Victoria Bobe has spotlighted serious concerns over police investigative procedures, as the defence rigorously challenged the credibility of evidence and the conduct of officers involved.

In a tense session at the High Court on Friday, Assistant Superintendent Christopher Pangeti, the lead investigator, underwent intense cross-examination from Michael Goba Chipeta, defence counsel for the seven accused individuals charged with murder, burglary, and theft.

The accused, including Charles Chikafa and Rafic Abdul Hassan, deny all charges related to the fatal shooting of Dr. Bobe at her Blantyre residence in November 2025.

Central to the defence’s argument was a police video showing the accused reenacting the crime scene over a month after the incident.

Chipeta questioned the authenticity of the footage, revealing it was not the original unedited file but a version that had undergone possible editing.

Pangeti admitted the video lacked critical procedural safeguards: the suspects were not informed of their rights nor formally warned about the recording.

Despite this, the officer insisted that the suspects participated voluntarily without coercion.

Further complications arose when the defence presented another video broadcast by media outlet, which depicted a similar reconstruction involving the public and press—details omitted from the police version.

Pangeti acknowledged the differences between the recordings and expressed unawareness of the media presence during the police session.

The defence warned that such public exposure could prejudice the trial.

In a dramatic exchange, Chipeta accused police of intimidating suspects through physical abuse to secure their cooperation.

While Pangeti denied these claims, the defence introduced photographs suggesting injuries on some accused. The officer could not confirm identities due to unclear images.

The investigation’s credibility was further questioned after Pangeti conceded that the murder weapon was never recovered and that forensic analysis was impossible on a fence reportedly breached during the crime, as the scene had been contaminated.

Judge Ruth Chinangwa intervened multiple times to maintain order amid the heated proceedings, urging concise responses and calm from all parties.

Emotional moments were evident, with family members visibly distressed.

The trial is set to resume Monday, with the defence expected to continue probing the state’s evidence.

Legal experts anticipate that issues surrounding the handling of evidence, suspects’ rights, and procedural adherence will heavily influence the case’s outcome.

Dr. Bobe’s tragic death and the subsequent trial continue to captivate national attention, underscoring the importance of transparent and accountable criminal investigations.