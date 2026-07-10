MCP’S final hanging: George Sukali executed at Zomba in September 1992

By Jones Gadama

The Malawi Congress Party government carried out its last known execution by hanging in September 1992 when George Sukali was executed at Zomba Maximum Prison at 4:00 AM.

Sukali, a civil servant from Tambala Village, T/A Chikumbu in Mulanje, was hanged under MCP rule for allegedly putting a badge bearing the image of Life President Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda in his pocket. Special Branch officers, the security arm of the MCP, arrested him immediately after seeing the badge.

The execution was conducted by MCP prison authorities at Zomba Maximum, the country’s main maximum security facility during the one-party state. It would be one of the final hangings ordered before the MCP lost power in the 1994 multiparty elections.

Witnesses said Sukali walked to the gallows without fear.

“He never cried, or showed any fear, but had courage while facing death,” a former death row inmate present at the time said.

Before the trapdoor opened, Sukali spoke his last words in the execution chamber.

“I never committed any sin. God receive me in your kingdom. One day MCP will be history,” he said.

The MCP government required that executions be carried out with specific officials present.

Those in the chamber that morning included prison warders, a doctor to certify death, a priest or pastor, and the hangman wearing a black hood to hide his face. Relatives were sometimes allowed to attend MCP executions.

“The room was filled with silence,” a source familiar with the 1992 executions said. “This was a very sorrowful moment where hymns were sang by those who came and they were singing while crying.”

Sukali’s face was covered with a black hood before the MCP-appointed hangman carried out the sentence at exactly 4:00 AM.

Another man, Byson Kaula, was also woken at 1:00 AM that night and placed in the queue by MCP prison officials. He was sent back to his cell.

Kaula later told reporters what happened under MCP rule that year.

“It happened three times in 1992,” he said. “The reason he gave for being sent back was that the one who was killing them was tired so would postpone the killing to another day.”

Sukali was hanged while his wife had just given birth to a baby girl, according to family accounts.

The MCP government used the death penalty extensively during the one-party era. Following the 1994 elections that ended MCP rule, Malawi suspended executions. No hanging has been carried out at Zomba Maximum Prison since the MCP left government.

The gallows used by MCP authorities remain at Zomba Maximum Prison but have been silent for more than 30 years.