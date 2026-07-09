Thursday, 9 Jul 2026

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Guard arrested in Blantyre’s Dr. Chomo murder case

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Chisomo Phiri
The later Dr. Chomo and suspect murder Mvevula (from left)

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Service are keeping in custody a 25-year-old security guard, McMillan Mvevula, in connection with the murder of a medical doctor Atughanile Chomo, whose body was discovered at her residence in Mount Pleasant, Blantyre, on July 7, 2026.

The later Dr. Chomo and suspect murder Mvevula (from left)

In a statement issued today, Malawi Police Service (MPS) Deputy National Public Relations Officer Alfred Chimthere says the arrest follows an intelligence-led operation conducted by detectives from the Blantyre Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Chimthere says detectives recovered a Redmi mobile phone believed to belong to Chomo and collected forensic evidence to support ongoing investigations.

He says Mvevula was a security guard at the compound where Chomo was residing.

The suspect, who hails from Mtika Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Ngolongolwa in Thyolo District, remains in police custody.

Mvevula is however expected to appear before court soon.

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Chisomo Phiri

I am an experienced young journalist who writes for Malawi’s major print and online publications. I currently work for The Maravi Post (www.maravipost.com), one of the Malawi’s fastest growing Online Newspapers as a National Reporter. I am interested in environmental, science and innovation, Education and human rights reporting

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25-year-old security guard McMillan Mvevula Malawi Police Service medical doctor Atughanile Chomo Mount Pleasant-Blantyre

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