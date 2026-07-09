Airtel Money Tola surprises Gender Minister Navicha’s constituency ambulance driver Osman with MK5m

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Gender Minister Mary Navicha’s Thyolo Thava constituency ambulance driver Mabvuto Osman has emerged among the three lucky winners of MK5 million in Airtel Money Tola Promotion.

Osman and other two lucky winners were announced during the promotion’s eighth draw conducted on Thursday, July 9, 2026 in the capital Lilongwe.

The driver who stays in Thyolo, was overwhelmed after receiving news that he had won, describing the moment as “an amazing grace.”

Osman says plans to invest the prize money in buying land, building a modern house and starting a business that will help support his family.

The other two lucky winners including Tracezio Phiri, an agricultural trader from Mponela in Dowa, said the money will help him boost his business, while Victor Wilson, a clearing agent from Mwanza Border, said will venture into different businesses that will transform his life.

So far, 300 customers have won with MK50,000 in the Tola Promotion .

Launched on May 13, 2026, the promotion pegged at MK600 million cash prizes bundles with weekly MK5 million prizes, MK50,000 cash prizes for 300 winners.

The promotion is expected to end August 5, 2026 with grand prize of MK50 Million to one lucky Airtel Money customer.