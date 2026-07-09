FDH Bank Plc announces first grand prize winner in “Swipe to Mauritius” promo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Plc Bank has announced Angella Gadama as the first grand prize winner of the ‘Swipe to Mauritius’ promotion during the third draw held on Thursday in Blantyre.

Apart from Gadama, who was rewarded an all-paid expense trip including $1000 spending money, the Bank also named 25 more winners with K100,000 each.

The promotion is expected to conclude on July 14, when the last 25 customers and the two more grand prize winners will be announced.

From February, when the Promotion was launched, a total of 75 customers have been rewarded through its monthly draw prizes.

Speaking after the draw ceremony, FDH Financial Holdings Group Head of Marketing and Communications Ronald Chimchere said the initiative is aims to promote digital banking system through increased use of Point-of-Sale (POS) at retail shops and merchants.

“We have been incentivising our customers, FDH cardholders, as well as other banks. Once you swipe at Ekhaya, Chipiku and Sana with a minimum of K20,000. You automatically enter the promotion,” said Chimchere.

He welcomed the strong uptake of the POS system saying it is a positive sign for the competition.

“Seeing the good traction means customers and the general public are happy with our services,” said Chimchere.

He further urged customers to continue transacting on FDH POS machines to increase their chances of winning.

After the draw, the bank made effort to talk with Gadama to break the news, but she was not available