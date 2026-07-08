Mwanamveka on globetrotting amid austerity measures: Whose interests, any impact?

By Falles Kamanga

BANJUL-(MaraviPost)-While President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has intensified austerity measures towards economic recovery, a few of his cabinet ministers are seriously taking the order as many keep on moving from one country to another.

Some of these trips’ impact are barely seen on the ground as the country is still grappling with forex, choking private sector production.

Some cabinet ministers are still in lavish lifestyle, driving expensive vehicles that need heavy services, fuel expenses.

The austerity measures seem to be selective to some some government officials.

As we speak, Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamveka is in Gambia for 2026 IMF African Caucus.

According to the information available to the publication, Mwanamvekha, on Tuesday , 7 July 2026, held bilateral talks with Zeina Zeidane, Director of the African Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During the meeting, Zeidane commended the Government of Malawi for the exellent report during the recent mission in June this year.

He further reassured Malawi for speedy program negotiations process having agreed on the framework.

In his remarks, Mwanamvekha expressed appreciation for the IMF’s continued engagement and support, saying the partnership remains vital to Malawi’s efforts to stabilize the economy and implement key reforms.

The Minister is attending the 2026 IMF African Caucus alongside the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Dr. George Partridge.

The high-level gathering brings together African finance ministers, central bank governors, and senior officials to coordinate the continent’s position on key economic and financial issues ahead of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings.

But are these meetings benefiting Malawi as Ministers, government officials keep on jumping from one conference to another?

President Peter Mutharika must be commended for walking the talk on austerity measures.

But why his cabinet ministers, aids are doing to the contrary?

And whose interest?

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor