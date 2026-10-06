Airtel Malawi excites Scorchers with 5G routers, a year data package

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Malawi has honoured Malawi Women Football Team, the Scorchers with 5G routers and a one-year data package.

This is a way of recognising the Scorchers’ historic achievement at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco,

Airtel Malawi Head of Public Relations, Steve Kapoloma, says reaching the WAFCON final on their debut was an outstanding achievement that deserved recognition.

Kapoloma therefore disclosed that 50 routers will be shared among the players, members of the technical panel and selected officials who travelled with the team to Morocco.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Executive Committee member, Major General Gilbert Mitawa expressed appreciation to Airtel Malawi for the gesture.

Mitawa said the support will encourage the players to maintain their commitment and continue performing well for the country.

The Scorchers finished as runners-up for 2026 WAFCON after losing three goals to nil (3-0) against Cameroon in the finals.

But the team qualified into 2027 World Cup in Brazil.