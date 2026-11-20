LOS ANGELES-(MaraviPost)-A sensational social media story alleging that American actor and musician Jaden Smith is romantically involved with 82-year-old French fashion entrepreneur Michèle Lamy has been exposed as a fabricated internet hoax, with fact-checkers dismissing the alleged relationship and identifying the viral photographs as digitally manipulated or generated using artificial intelligence.

Reports published by NDTV, India Today and Mashable India have established that there is no credible evidence supporting claims that the 28-year-old son of Hollywood superstar Will Smith is dating or engaged to Lamy, a prominent figure in the international fashion industry.

The controversy erupted around November 9, 2026, when unverified posts began circulating on social media claiming that Jaden had visited Lamy’s residence to seek her blessing.

What initially appeared to be an unusual celebrity encounter quickly transformed into an extraordinary romantic narrative, with several accounts escalating the allegations into claims of an engagement and an alleged 54-year age difference between the two.

Some social media publications went even further, suggesting that Lamy had promised to transfer 80 per cent of her property holdings to Jaden as evidence of her supposed affection.

However, these extraordinary claims have not been supported by credible evidence, official announcements or independently verified information.

The photographs that fuelled the controversy have also come under scrutiny, with fact-checkers identifying circulating images and videos supposedly showing the pair holding hands, kissing and sharing intimate moments as fabricated.

A fact-check published by ABC 10News, as reported by India Today, found that the visuals were not authentic representations of a relationship between the two personalities.

Further examination by Chilean fact-checking organisation Fast Check, published on November 19, also concluded that the viral photographs had been generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence.

The investigation highlights the growing challenge posed by AI-generated celebrity content, which can manufacture convincing-looking encounters involving internationally recognised personalities who may never have met.

Another significant detail undermining the allegations is Lamy’s established marriage to renowned American fashion designer Rick Owens.

The couple married in 2006 and have maintained a longstanding personal and professional partnership, including their involvement in the fashion and design business through Owenscorp.

Lamy is widely recognised for her influence in contemporary fashion, artistic collaborations and distinctive creative identity.

Jaden, meanwhile, has established his own profile in entertainment through acting and music, appearing in productions including The Pursuit of Happyness and The Karate Kid.

The controversy has also generated a separate wave of fabricated claims involving Jaden’s father, Will Smith.

Several social media accounts have attributed inflammatory statements to the Hollywood actor, alleging that he condemned his son’s supposed relationship, threatened to disown him and intended to remove him from the family inheritance.

One widely circulated quotation claims that Will declared: “Jaden disobeyed me as his father, and I will never tolerate that.”

However, no authenticated video, verified social media statement or credible news report has established that Will Smith made those remarks or announced plans to disinherit his son.

The alleged family dispute therefore remains unsupported, just like the romantic allegations that supposedly triggered it.

The episode demonstrates how fabricated celebrity stories can evolve into elaborate narratives through recycled photographs, invented quotations and sensational claims designed to attract attention and generate online engagement.

More importantly, it underscores the responsibility of social media users to distinguish verified information from digitally manufactured entertainment.

Until credible evidence emerges, claims linking Jaden Smith romantically to Michèle Lamy, as well as allegations of a family fallout involving Will Smith, should be treated as false and unsubstantiated.