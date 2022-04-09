American actor and film producer Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage during the awards night a fortnight ago.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Friday, Smith is also not permitted to attend any other events held by the Oscars over the next decade.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” said president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a letter.

But the board did not decide to revoke Smith’s best actor Oscar he won last month for “King Richard.”

The decision was made during a Board of Governors meeting held earlier on Friday in Los Angeles. The meeting, initially scheduled for April 18, was expedited after Smith announced his resignation from the Academy last week.

The Hollywood’s top film group also apologized, stating that they “did not adequately address the situation in the room,” and thanked Rock for maintaining his composure onstage.

Smith’s fate was sealed by a board consisting of 54 members: three from each of the academy’s 17 branches, that range from acting and editing to marketing and public relations. There were three governors at large.

Comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards and before he presented the best documentary Oscar, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith appearing ready to star in “G.I. Jane 2,” which was a veiled reference to her shaved head.

Pinkett Smith looked rolled her eyes at joke and, within moments, her husband made his way to the stage to slap Chris Rock. He returned to his seat and doubled down on his assault by yelling at Rock with expletives to warn the comedian from jokes against his Pinkett Smith.

Smith has described his actions as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” adding that he “betrayed the trust of the Academy” and “deprived other[s] … of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work.”

His wife Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly in recent years about struggling with hair loss from alopecia, an autoimmune disease.

Source: Africanews

