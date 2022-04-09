Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The current TNM Super League leaders Blue Eagles FC hosts the fourth placed who are also the defending champions in a week four tight battle at Nankhaka Stadium on Saturday, in the capital Lilongwe.

Many questions are lingering in the heads of the supporters of the two sides who have created their own rivalry of recent past in cup and league games.

In 2018 Blue Eagles FC defeated Bullets in the finals of Airtel top 8 finals played at Bingu National Stadium through spot kick which they protested.

In 2019 TNM Superleague season the Cops beat Bullets at Nankhaka Stadium in the first round before Bullets revenged at Kamuzu Stadium.In the last five games in Super League the two have not lost any game,they both won four,drew once.

However both Blue Eagles FC and Nyasa Big Bullets are yet to test a defeat in the 2022/2023 Super League season having won three and two games they have played so far.

They meet on Saturday at Nankhaka Stadium,who will stop who?.Both teams are upbeat of getting positive results but the one who will have good technical and tactical approach will get it right.

Teams meeting in this season has elements which make this game crucial, one being players crossing the floor,the likes of Sankhani Mkandawire who is now the pillar for Eagles, Ben Manyozo, and of course goal minder Brighton Munthali who left Silver for area 30 outfit.

Bullets has many new players from Reserve side Patrick Mwaungulu, Zelliat Nkhoma, among them and have Hadji Wali who left Silver.

Eliah Kananji, Blue Eagles Coach, said it is a crucial game but as team has an aim and target this season which is getting points in each and every game it comes on their way hence everyone in the camp is optimistic of getting maximum points. Kananji added they have agreed to be collecting maximum points at home .

While Peter Mponda, Bullets assistant Coach, said they have prepared well for the encounter on Saturday, saying they know how good Blue Eagles are currently coached by their former Coach Kananji.Mponda added this is the right time to test their strength as they are looking forward to defend the title hence as coaches they have prepared their boys well for the fight.

“They have good players like Schumacher, Micium Mhone and other players who were with us but for the title defence we have to get points at Nankhaka”, Mponda was quoted.

Meanwhile other giants are having tricky fixtures in week four,as Silver Strikers have traveled to the northern part of Malawi to battle it out with Crocodiles of Karonga, Karonga United at the Karonga Stadium, Moyale Barracks FC hosts Mighty Wanderers at Mzuzu Stadium.

On Sunday Civo Service United hosts MAFCO FC at Civo Stadium on Sunday.Other fixtures rookies Rumphi United hosts Waka Waka Tigers at the Rumphi Stadium, Sable Farming hosts Red Lions at Mpira Stadium.

TN Stars is up against Kamuzu Barracks FC,Ekwendeni Hammers are up against Tigers on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium while Bullets will face Dedza Dynamos, another debutant on Wednesday at Balaka Stadium who are also yet to be defeat in the league.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...