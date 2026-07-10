From 1930’s 13 teams to 48 in 2026: FIFA World Cup evolution

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is currently underway, marking the first time the tournament is being co-hosted by three nations: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

It is also the first edition to feature 48 teams, expanding the field and extending the competition across North America for more than a month.

The FIFA World Cup was first held in 1930 in Uruguay, driven by the vision of FIFA President Jules Rimet to create an international competition separate from the Olympics.

Only 13 teams participated in the inaugural tournament, with European teams enduring a grueling three-week ship journey to compete.

The host nation, Uruguay, won the first title by defeating Argentina 4-2 in the final.

Following the initial tournaments in 1930, 1934 in Italy, and 1938 in France, World War II forced a 12-year hiatus, causing the cancellation of the 1942 and 1946 editions.

During this period, the original trophy was secretly hidden in a shoe box under a bed in Italy to prevent it from being seized.

The tournament made its dramatic return in 1950 in Brazil, where Uruguay shocked the host nation in the final match in a game now known historically as the Maracanazo.

The tournament experienced major modernization milestones starting in 1970 in Mexico, which introduced color television broadcasting, player substitutions, and yellow and red cards.

Geographically, the World Cup expanded beyond its traditional European and South American roots when South Korea and Japan became the first co-hosts in 2002.

South Africa then made history in 2010 as the first African country to host the tournament.

The number of participating teams also grew steadily, from 16 to 24 in 1982, then to 32 in 1998.

For the 2026 World Cup, the tournament will expand again to include 48 teams competing for the title over the course of about a month.

Historical dominance in the tournament has belonged exclusively to European and South American nations, with only eight countries ever lifting the trophy.

Brazil leads all nations with five titles, won in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002.

Germany has won four times, in 1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014.

Italy also has four titles, claimed in 1934, 1938, 1982, and 2006.

Argentina has won three times, in 1978, 1986, and 2022.

France has two titles, from 1998 and 2018.

Uruguay has two titles, from 1930 and 1950.

England won its only title in 1966, and Spain won its first in 2010.

Among individual records, Germany’s Miroslav Klose once held the record for most career World Cup goals with 16.

Lionel Messi has since overtaken that mark to become the tournament’s all-time top scorer.

Pelé remains the youngest goalscorer in World Cup history, netting his first goal at just 17 years old.

Turkey’s Hakan Şükür scored the fastest goal in World Cup history, just 11 seconds into a match against South Korea in 2002.

The original trophy was also stolen in London in 1966, only to be found days later in a bush by a dog named Pickles.

With expansion, new hosts, and evolving records, the FIFA World Cup continues to grow as the world’s most watched sporting event.