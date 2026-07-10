Zambian VP Nalumango survives helicopter crash, Hichilema gives thanks

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has said he is “grateful to God” after his deputy Mutale Nalumango survived a helicopter crash on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Nakonde District, near Zambia’s northern border with Tanzania.

Nalumango was serving as both Vice President and Hichilema’s running mate at the time of the accident.

Emergency teams responded quickly to the crash site in Nakonde.

Officials have not released full details on what caused the helicopter to go down.

President Hichilema praised the rescue teams and medical personnel who assisted after the crash.

He said the nation had been spared a great tragedy and called for continued prayers for the Vice President’s full recovery.

The Vice President was airlifted for medical evaluation following the incident.

Government officials said she was in stable condition and receiving treatment.

The crash has drawn concern across the country, with citizens and leaders expressing relief that no lives were lost.

Hichilema urged Zambians to remain calm and to support the Vice President and her family during this time.

The Presidency said it will provide further updates as investigations into the cause of the crash continue.