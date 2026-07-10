Castel Malawi donates Beekeeping equipment to Lunyangwa Communities in Mzuzu

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Castel Malawi Limited has donated Beekeeping equipment to communities surrounding the Lunyangwa catchment area in Mzuzu, aiming to shift local mindsets from deforestation to honey production.



Castel Malawi Director of Corporate Affairs Gloria Zimba said during the symbolic presentation of the equipment on Thursday last week in Mzuzu that the initiative will provide economic benefits to the communities with which they have been working since 2022 to restore the forest reserve.



“We have decided to donate this equipment to empower these communities economically. By doing so, we believe the catchment area will be better protected, as residents will focus on honey production for sale rather than cutting down trees,” Zimba explained.



Zimba also urged other corporate institutions in the country to go beyond merely planting trees and ensure their sustainability, as Castel Malawi Limited is committed to doing.



Between 2022 and 2025, Castel Malawi Limited has planted 1,500 trees in Kaning’ina Forest as part of its efforts to preserve the area.



The donated beekeeping equipment, which includes beehives, protective gear such as bee suits, veils, and gloves among others, is valued at K10 million and will be distributed across the Mzuzu, Lilongwe, and Blantyre catchment areas.



The District Forestry Officer for Mzuzu Urban, Agnes Ndlovu Nyirenda, emphasized that the equipment will help protect Kaningina Forest and urged beneficiaries to use the equipment responsibly to attract additional partners in the beekeeping industry.



“There is a need for concerted efforts and a sense of ownership for the project to benefit the community and effectively protect the catchment area,” said Nyirenda.



Senior Group Village Headman Chigwere assured Castel Malawi Limited and all project partners that they would implement the initiative as expected.



The Lunyangwa catchment area serves as the primary water source for the Northern Region Water Board, which supplies water to Mzuzu and surrounding areas. Recently, it has faced significant deforestation due to illegal charcoal and timber production.