Hard luck for African teams in 2026 World Cup as Morocco eliminated

EAST RUTHERFORD-(MaraviPost)-Africa’s dream of producing a first ever FIFA World Cup champion came to an end after Morocco lost 2-0 to France in the quarter finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

Morocco were Africa’s last remaining representatives in the tournament and carried the hopes of an entire continent into the last eight clash.

France delivered a composed performance and book their place in the semi finals and keep alive their bid for another FIFA World Cup title.

France took control in the second half after a goalless opening 45 minutes, during which Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty in the first half. Mbappe eventually broke the deadlock in the 60th minute before Ousmane Dembele doubled France’s advantage six minutes later, sealing a 2–0 victory.

The Atlas Lions had reached the quarter finals after defeating Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16 and overcoming the Netherlands on penalties in the Round of 32.

Their remarkable run once again highlighted the growing strength of African football with Morocco matching some of the world’s leading football nations throughout the tournament.

Despite the defeat, Morocco won admiration for their fighting spirit, tactical discipline and determination, earning respect from football fans around the world.

The result also brought Africa’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to an end with all other African teams having been eliminated in earlier knockout rounds.

Egypt were knocked out by Argentina, Senegal lost to Belgium, DR Congo were beaten by England, Algeria fell to Switzerland, Ghana lost to Colombia and Ivory Coast were eliminated by Norway.

Cape Verde exited after a narrow defeat to Argentina, South Africa were knocked out by Canada, while Tunisia were eliminated by the Netherlands.

Although Morocco fell short of reaching the semi finals, their outstanding performances throughout the competition have strengthened confidence that an African nation can one day lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The Atlas Lions’ campaign will be remembered as another milestone for African football, inspiring young players and supporters across the continent.

For France, the victory keeps their World Cup dream alive as they prepare for a place in the semi finals against the winner of the Spain versus Belgium quarter final.

The remaining quarter finals will determine the four nations that will battle for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

While Africa’s journey has ended in East Rutherford, Morocco leave the tournament with pride after carrying the continent’s hopes deeper into the competition than any other African team this year.