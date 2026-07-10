Zambian VP Mutale Nalumango safe after air force helicopter incident in Nakonde

NAKONDE-(MaraviPost)-Vice-President of Zambia Mutale Nalumango, is safe and well after a Zambia Air Force helicopter she was travelling in had an accident during take-off in Nakonde, Muchinga Province on Thursday.

According to a press statement issued by Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, the incident occurred as the Vice-President was on an official visit to the region.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia wishes to inform the members of the public that earlier today, the Zambia Air Force helicopter carrying The Vice-President, Dr. W.K. Mutale Nalumango, had an accident at take-off in Nakonde,” the statement read.

Government confirmed that the Vice-President, all passengers and crew members escaped unhurt.

As a precaution, Dr. Nalumango was taken to a nearby medical facility for a routine check-up and was later discharged.

“Her Honour the Vice-President and all passengers and crew are safe and well… The Vice-President is in good health,” the statement added.

The Cabinet Office commended the flight crew and emergency responders for their professionalism, and thanked residents of Nakonde for their swift assistance.

Authorities said relevant agencies will establish the circumstances surrounding the incident through normal procedures.

Despite the scare, the Vice-President is expected to proceed with her scheduled programme of work in Muchinga Province.