Friday, 10 Jul 2026

The Maravi Post

Press ESC to Close

Breaking

Politics Regional

Zambian VP Mutale Nalumango safe after air force helicopter incident in Nakonde

1 Min Read

·

·

by

Jones Gadama

NAKONDE-(MaraviPost)-Vice-President of Zambia Mutale Nalumango, is safe and well after a Zambia Air Force helicopter she was travelling in had an accident during take-off in Nakonde, Muchinga Province on Thursday.

According to a press statement issued by Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, the incident occurred as the Vice-President was on an official visit to the region.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia wishes to inform the members of the public that earlier today, the Zambia Air Force helicopter carrying The Vice-President, Dr. W.K. Mutale Nalumango, had an accident at take-off in Nakonde,” the statement read.

Government confirmed that the Vice-President, all passengers and crew members escaped unhurt.

As a precaution, Dr. Nalumango was taken to a nearby medical facility for a routine check-up and was later discharged.

“Her Honour the Vice-President and all passengers and crew are safe and well… The Vice-President is in good health,” the statement added.

The Cabinet Office commended the flight crew and emergency responders for their professionalism, and thanked residents of Nakonde for their swift assistance.

Authorities said relevant agencies will establish the circumstances surrounding the incident through normal procedures.

Despite the scare, the Vice-President is expected to proceed with her scheduled programme of work in Muchinga Province.

Related Posts

Jones Gadama

Holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Education (English) and Diplomas in Journalism and French Language. Seasoned journalist and educator with over 10 years of experience in writing feature stories, analysis, and investigative pieces on social justice, human rights, and Malawian culture. Skilled in language instruction and examination. Passionate about creating engaging content and fostering a supportive learning environment.

Discover more from The Maravi Post

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Zambian VP Mutale Nalumango

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from The Maravi Post

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading