“No student will be left behind despite university tuition fees hike”-Is Education Minister Msaka sensible enough or another crappy excuse?

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Education Bright Msaka has assured Malawians that no university student will drop out because of the recent school fees adjustment, saying government has strengthened financial support for needy students.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament after presenting a ministerial statement, Msaka said government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, has ensured the Higher Education Students’ Loans and Grants Board is adequately funded so that all eligible students can access loans.

He said although it costs government about MK8 million to educate one university student, learners contribute only about MK1.3 million, adding that even lower fees would still be unaffordable for some students without financial assistance.

Msaka also criticized opposition politicians for, in his view, politicizing the fee adjustment instead of acknowledging the measures government has put in place to support vulnerable students.

“No university student will be left behind as far as school fees are concerned,” he said.

The minister added that government remains committed to providing quality and accessible higher education, describing well-funded universities as key to achieving the Malawi 2063 development.

Is this really the response from sensible Education Minister amid public backlash over unreasonable university tuition fees hike?