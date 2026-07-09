Malawi CSOs withdraws legal action on ESCOM transformers procurement political interference

….Creck Hardware gets the contract award..

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Civil rights group under the banner Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC), Malawi Civil Society-Led Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM) are withdrawing the decision to go to court on the matters related to the procurement anomally on Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) transformers procurement.

The planned legal action withdrawal comes barely hours afternoon ESCOM rescinded it’s early decision to fully award Creck Hardware contract on the same.

In an interview on Thursday, July 9, 2026 with HRCC and MABLEM National Coordinator Fryson Chodzi lauds President Peter Mutharika’s leadership for adhering to the calls by not meddling with parastatals’ affairs.

Chodzi hinted that parastatals must operate without any political interference towards delivery of quality services to the public.

“As you might recal, the purpose of going to court was to ensure that there are no interferance on procurement processes and that the laws are followed.

“Now that the government has decided to remove the interferance and allow lawful processes, HRCC sees need to proceed with the legal action.

Chodzi adds, “On the other hand, MaBLEM wants to clarify that contrary to what other people are insunuating that a company given two contracts is wrong is misleading and without legal basis.

“In the past and even present many companies are given two or more contracts and that in order as long as everything was done within the legal framework and above board.”

He cited, “Companies including Mota Egil have been given so many contracts before and it should not become an issue because maybe the company in reference is Malawian owned.

“Companies that meet contract requirements let them be awarded for the service delivery. Political interference always compromises government agencies work force quality delivery of service to the public”.

In a public notice issued on in today’s daily, “Intention to award contracts”, ESCOM has given till July 14, 2026 for any query regarding M12.24 billion to Creck Hardware and General Suppliers for processes of 33KV distribution transformers.