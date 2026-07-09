Zambian opposition leader Mulyokela vows condom ban if elected president

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The leader of Zambia’s opposition The Poor People’s Party, Alex Mulyokela has said he will ban the use of condoms if he wins the upcoming national elections.

Mulyokela made the remarks during a campaign address that has since drawn wide attention across the country.

He told supporters that under his administration, citizens found using condoms would be arrested.

Mulyokela argued that the policy is necessary to uphold what he described as traditional values and social discipline.

His comments were first reported by Zambia Reports and quickly circulated on social media and local radio stations.

The Poor People’s Party is among several smaller parties contesting in Zambia’s general elections.

Public health experts have long promoted condom use as a key tool in preventing HIV transmission and unplanned pregnancies.

Zambia continues to face significant public health challenges, including high rates of HIV and teenage pregnancy in some districts.

Government and donor-funded programs have for years distributed condoms free of charge in clinics, schools, and community centers.

Civil society organizations have not yet issued a formal response to Mulyokela’s statement.

Political analysts say the proposal is likely to spark debate about personal freedoms, public health policy, and the role of the state.

Mulyokela did not provide details on how the proposed ban would be enforced or what penalties would apply.

Election officials have confirmed that campaigning is intensifying ahead of polling day later this year.

The statement adds to a growing list of socially charged pledges being made by candidates seeking to distinguish themselves in a crowded race.