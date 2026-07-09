Zimbabwe dismantles direct vote 45 years after independence, raising fears of democratic retreat

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed a constitutional amendment into law that fundamentally alters how Zimbabwe chooses its leader.

The new law extends the presidential term from five years to seven years.

It also removes direct presidential elections, ending the right of citizens to vote for the president at the ballot box.

The changes come 45 years after Zimbabwe gained independence from Britain in 1980.

That independence was won to give Zimbabweans the right to choose their own government through free and fair elections.

The changes mark one of the most significant shifts in Zimbabwe’s political system since the adoption of the 2013 Constitution.

That constitution was hailed at the time as a break from the era of Robert Mugabe and a step toward democratic reform.

By scrapping direct elections, power to select the president will now rest with another body, most likely Parliament or the ruling party, ZANU-PF.

ZANU-PF has governed Zimbabwe continuously since independence in 1980.

The government has not yet detailed the exact mechanism for choosing future presidents under the new system.

Critics argue the move concentrates power in the hands of the executive and the legislature, both dominated by ZANU-PF.

The extension to seven-year terms means a president can now stay in office longer before facing any form of electoral accountability.

Proponents within ZANU-PF say longer terms will allow for policy continuity and stability in a country battered by economic volatility.

Opponents see it as a clear attempt by the ruling party to entrench incumbency and weaken checks on presidential authority.

The amendment was passed with little public consultation, according to civil society groups monitoring the process.

Parliament debated the bill quickly, and there was limited time for citizens or legal experts to make submissions.

That raises questions about the legitimacy of the process and adherence to constitutional requirements for public participation.

The timing is also significant, coming years after Mnangagwa came to power promising reform and respect for democratic norms.

For many Zimbabweans, the decision feels like a reversal of the promises made in 2017 and 2018 when the military-backed transition took place.

Voter power has now been curtailed at the very moment when economic hardship has made accountability most urgent.

Across Harare, Bulawayo and rural districts, there is growing concern that citizens are being pushed further from decision-making.

Opposition parties have condemned the amendment as unconstitutional and anti-democratic.

Church groups, student movements and unions have warned that removing the direct vote could spark protests.

Legal experts say the changes may face challenges in the courts on grounds of violating democratic principles enshrined at independence.

Regionally, the move puts Zimbabwe at odds with SADC and AU norms that promote regular, competitive elections.

Analysts note a pattern across the continent where long-ruling parties alter electoral rules to prolong their hold on power.

Investors and donors are watching closely to see if the amendment signals greater political risk under continued ZANU-PF rule.

While a longer term could mean policy stability, the lack of direct accountability may undermine confidence.

The Electoral Commission will now have to redefine its role, since it will no longer administer a presidential vote.

Parliament’s role will expand, but that also raises questions about partisanship given ZANU-PF’s majority.

For now, Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF are the clear political beneficiaries of the new rules.

Whether Zimbabweans accept the change, or push back, will determine the next chapter of the country’s democracy born at independence.