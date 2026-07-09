Malawi Govt to license Dzombe fertilizer plant “once environmental requirements are met”

LILONGWE- (MaraviPost)-Malawi Government is ready to issue a license to Napoleon Dzombe’s fertilizer manufacturing company.

The condition is that the company must meet all the required standards for the project.

Minister of Agriculture Rosa Mbilizi told Parliament that there are outstanding issues Dzombe has been asked to clarify before the permit can be granted.

One of the main concerns raised is waste disposal.

Mbilizi said government needs proper details on how the company will handle hazardous chemical waste.

She explained that fertilizer production generates waste that is highly dangerous to human life.

According to the minister, these hazardous chemical wastes have the potential to cause cancer.

They can also damage lungs and lead to death for people living around the factory.

The same risk applies to communities near disposal sites if the waste is not managed properly.

“There is no government that can ignore this,” Mbilizi said.

She added that it is the desire of the current administration to see the project succeed.

The minister said government is also committed to encouraging Malawians to pursue different investment initiatives.

Mbilizi clarified that the Malawi Environmental Protection Authority is the institution responsible for issuing the operating license.

She noted that once the company provides satisfactory explanations on waste management, the license can be approved.

“If they explain these issues clearly, then the certificate is possible,” she said.