NAP dares Parliamentarians to tackle cost of living, CDF delays

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has urged Parliament to prioritise pressing national issues including the rising cost of living, fertiliser availability and public accountability, as the Third Meeting of the 52nd Session of Parliament gets underway in Lilongwe.

In a statement jointly signed by NAP Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe and National Coordinator Baxton Nkhoma, the organisation said the parliamentary sitting, running from July 7 to July 30, 2026, presents an opportunity for lawmakers to address challenges affecting ordinary Malawians.

NAP said Parliament must fulfil its constitutional mandate of representation, oversight and accountability while finding practical solutions to improve the lives of citizens.

The organisation expressed concern over the worsening economic situation, saying high commodity prices, shrinking household incomes, heavy taxation and persistent foreign exchange shortages continue to burden families and businesses.

It also called on legislators to discuss preparations for the 2026/27 farming season, stressing the need for timely, affordable and adequate fertiliser supplies to safeguard food security.

On education, NAP urged Parliament to intervene in the public university funding crisis following the 100 percent tuition fee increase, arguing that higher education should remain accessible to deserving students despite financial pressures facing institutions.

According to NAP, public universities require about K536.7 billion to operate but have received only K133.6 billion from the government, representing about 25 percent of their funding needs.

The platform further asked Parliament to demand accountability from the government over Malawians affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa, including providing updates on repatriation efforts, assistance offered and resources spent.

NAP also called for clarity on the disbursement of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) resources, saying continued delays are affecting community development projects and local planning.

The organisation further urged lawmakers to table and release the Public Accounts Committee report into the acquisition of Amaryllis Hotel by the Public Service Pension Trust Fund (PSPTF), arguing that pension funds must be protected from abuse and mismanagement.

In addition, NAP called for transparency over the reported interception of US$1.2 million by the Malawi Police Service while the money was allegedly being transported to Tanzania, saying the public deserves answers on the ownership of the funds and the outcome of investigations.

NAP said Parliament must prove it remains a true guardian of the public interest by asking tough questions, protecting public resources and ensuring those entrusted with power remain accountable.

The organisation also appealed to Members of Parliament across party lines to put Malawi first and focus on delivering solutions to the country’s economic and governance challenges during the current sitting.