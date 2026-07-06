“No need to stand again in 2030, I have done my part”-Joyce Banda

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Former Malawi leader Joyce Banda has announced not to contest in 2030 General Election, saying she has played her part in serving the country and believes it is time for younger leaders to take over.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Mibawa Television, Banda, who founded the Peoples Party in 2011, said leadership should now be entrusted to the younger generation.

“Do I have to be in State House to serve this nation?” she asked. “I will continue serving Malawi in an advisory role.”

The former leader said she is satisfied with her contribution to the country’s development.

“I have done my part. I have served my nation. Anyone with eyes can see what I did for this country, and anyone with a sense of justice can appreciate my contribution,” she said.

She added that she is currently focused on international responsibilities and has been heavily engaged in global assignments since September 2025.

Banda formally entered politics in 1999 when she joined the United Democratic Front. She was elected Member of Parliament for Zomba-Malosa and later served in several senior government positions before becoming Malawi’s fourth President and the country’s first female Head of State, serving from 7 April 2012 to 31 May 2014.

She is currently leading the Panel of elders of SADC, in its peace mediation efforts in Madagascar.

She also serves as the sixth leader of the global fairness initiative, an international organization dedicated to promoting inclusive economic development.

Over the years, Dr. Banda has received numerous international honours and has been recognised by as one of the world’s most powerful women and one of Africa’s most influential female leaders by Forbes

Since September 2025, her international engagements have taken her to countries including India, Nigeria, Mozambique, South Africa, Sierra Leone and Madagascar, where she has been involved in peacebuilding, governance and development initiatives.