Opposition stages “Mega Rally” in Kasama as campaign heat rises ahead of Zambia’s August polls

KASAMA-(MaraviPost)-The Zambian opposition’s campaign activities on Sunday, 5 July 2026 are heavily defined by high-stakes regional mobilization and localized political altercations.

The push comes as parties attempt to mount a credible challenge ahead of the 13 August 2026 general election.

With just over five weeks to go before polling day, the contest is intensifying across the country.

The biggest opposition movement today centered in Kasama.

Presidential aspirants Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu held a heavily attended joint campaign rally there.

The event was billed by organizers as an “election fever” gathering.

It served as a direct response to recent mayoral by-election losses suffered by opposition parties in the region.

Leaders told the crowd that unity was the only path to defeating the ruling UPND.

The rally aimed to project a united opposition front in the Northern Province, a traditional stronghold that has shifted in recent years.

Speakers accused the government of failing to deliver jobs, lower food prices, and improved services since 2021.

They pledged to restore discipline, fight corruption, and return what they called “people power” to governance.

The Kasama mobilization drew thousands of supporters who marched through the town centre before gathering at the rally grounds.

It was one of the largest opposition shows of force outside Lusaka so far this campaign season.

Elsewhere, other opposition figures held smaller community meetings and door-to-door engagements.

Some of those activities were reportedly disrupted by counter-rallies and verbal confrontations with UPND supporters.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has urged all parties to adhere to the electoral code of conduct.

Security agencies have also been deployed to hotspots to prevent clashes as campaigns gain momentum.

Brian Mundubile, who is running under the Tonse Alliance banner, told supporters that 13 August represents a chance for change.

Makebi Zulu echoed that message, saying the opposition must speak with one voice to unseat the incumbent.

Both men are among 26 presidential candidates cleared to contest the election.

Analysts say the Kasama rally signals the opposition’s strategy to reclaim lost ground in the North and to consolidate anti-government sentiment.

The ruling UPND, meanwhile, has been campaigning on continuity, free education, increased CDF, and economic recovery.

As Zambia counts down to 13 August, Sunday’s events showed that the opposition is betting on large rallies and regional alliances to close the gap.

Whether that momentum translates into votes will be decided at the ballot box in just 39 days.