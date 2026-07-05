Mafco Soldiers suffer again in FDH Premiership

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Mighty Wanderers returned to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 victory over Mafco Football Club at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre,on Sunday, condemning the soldiers to a second straight defeat in the 2026/27 FDH Bank Premiership.

Mafco went into the match on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Ekhaya FC at the same venue last week, while Mighty Wanderers were looking to bounce back after a 1-1 draw against Dedza Dynamos at Dedza Stadium.

The Nomads took the lead in the first half when Isaac Kaliati calmly converted a penalty after a Mafco defender handled the ball inside the penalty area.

Wanderers went into the break with a deserved 1-0 advantage after controlling much of the opening 45 minutes.

The hosts doubled their lead early in the second half through Isaac Kaliati, who curled a superb free kick from outside the 18-yard box beyond the Mafco goalkeeper.

Just minutes later, Clement Nyundo sealed the emphatic victory by finishing home from a corner kick to make it 3-0 for Wanderers.

Despite the comfortable scoreline, Wanderers created several other scoring opportunities but failed to convert them.

Speaking after the match, Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira told MaraviPost publication that his team missed several clear chances but was satisfied with the result.

“It happens in football. We created many chances and failed to score some of them, but what matters is that we won. Our supporters should understand that football is like that,” said Mpinganjira.

Mafco coach Temwa Msuku admitted his side was below par and deserved to lose.

“We did not play well today and that is why we lost to Mighty Wanderers,” Msuku said.

The defeat leaves Mafco searching for answers after back to back losses in the league, while Wanderers continue to strengthen their push near the top of the standings.

The victory moves Mighty Wanderers into third place on the FDH Bank Premiership table with 18 points from nine matches, while Mafco is sitting on position 12 with 9 points from same numbers of games played