Goshen City end away hoodoo as Bullets, Blue Eagles tighten title race in FDH Bank Premiership

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Goshen City Dedza Dynamos FC claimed their first away victory of the 2026/27 FDH Bank Premiership season after defeating Karonga United 3-1 at Karonga Stadium on Saturday, a result that lifted the struggling side off the foot of the table.

The win moved Goshen City from 15th to 14th position with eight points from nine matches, providing a timely boost to their survival campaign after a difficult start to the season.

The victory was also historic for the visitors as it marked their first goals scored away from home this season and the first time they had netted more than once in a league match on the road.

Marco Chiwaya starred for Goshen City with a brace, while Chifuniro Mpinganjira added the third goal in an impressive attacking display that overwhelmed the hosts.

Karonga United had taken an early lead through Tambulani Mwale, but Goshen City responded strongly before halftime, with Chiwaya scoring twice to hand the visitors a 2-1 advantage at the break.

The visitors continued to dominate after the restart and were rewarded in the 67th minute when Mpinganjira found the back of the net to seal all three points.

Karonga United head coach Audlow Makonyola admitted his players failed to match the visitors’ determination, saying the team lacked the fighting spirit needed to secure victory.

Makonyola also expressed concern over his side’s poor home form, describing the latest defeat as another disappointing result in front of their supporters.

Goshen City’s acting head coach Lazarus Nyamera praised his players for their discipline and resilience, saying they had once again followed tactical instructions, just as they did in their draw against Mighty Wanderers.

Nyamera said the performance showed the team was making steady progress and expressed confidence that the latest victory could mark a turning point in their campaign.

Elsewhere, Blue Eagles returned to the summit of the FDH Bank Premiership standings after Micium Mhone converted a penalty in a 1-0 victory over Moyale Barracks at Nankhaka Stadium, taking the Lilongwe based side to 19 points.

At Chiwembe Stadium in Blantyre, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets also reached 19 points after Ephraim Kondowe scored twice in a 2-0 victory over Creck Sporting Club, moving Bullets into second place behind Blue Eagles on goal difference and intensifying the early season title race.