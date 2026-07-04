NBM plc commits MK10 million to Malawi’s Independence celebrations in Kenya

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has committed MK10 million towards this year’s Malawi Independence Day celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya, underscoring its support for Malawians in the diaspora and its role in fostering national unity beyond the country’s borders.

The celebrations, organised by the Association of Malawians in Kenya (AMAKE), will take place on July 11 to mark Malawi’s 62nd Independence Anniversary.

The event is expected to bring together Malawians living in Kenya for a day of cultural performances, networking, sport and entertainment.

NBM plc Henderson Street Service Centre Manager and Diaspora Champion, Tamara Hannah Mtuwa, said the sponsorship reflects the Bank’s vision of being ‘the Bank of the Nation’ by remaining connected to Malawians wherever they live.

“Independence is not only a moment in history; it is a living expression of who we are as Malawians. Through this partnership with AMAKE, we are proud to stand with our compatriots in Kenya and across the diaspora as they celebrate our nation’s journey, identity and unity,” she said.

Mtuwa said the initiative is about more than supporting a single event, noting that it reflects the Bank’s broader interest in engaging Malawians beyond its borders and nurturing relationships that can contribute to the country’s future.

“Our support for these celebrations goes beyond an event sponsorship. It reflects our commitment to engaging the diaspora community and fostering meaningful connections that contribute to Malawi’s growth and development,” she said.

AMAKE Chairperson Chikumbutso Kalilombe welcomed the partnership, describing the Independence Day celebrations as an important platform for strengthening ties among Malawians living abroad.

“People came to Kenya for different individual reasons, but this event allows them to unite around one patriotic cause. It allows us to meet, network, reminisce and, most importantly, discuss how we can contribute to the development of our motherland,” he said.

Kalilombe said NBM plc’s support has enhanced the scale and significance of this year’s event while drawing attention to the untapped potential of diaspora engagement.

“The sponsorship has enabled the celebrations to be more festive and inclusive of all age groups. NBM’s involvement also brings greater focus to diaspora investment back home, an area with enormous potential that remains underutilised,” he said.

In Malawi, Independence Day is celebrated on July 6.